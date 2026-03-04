First Warning Forecast: Finally feeling like Spring!

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This afternoon is just the beginning of much warmer temperatures. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s. A few spotty showers will be possible through the evening, but conditions will be mostly dry.

We turn even warmer heading into the weekend. Highs make a run for 80 degrees on Friday.

This weekend will be fantastic! Highs on both days will be in the 70s with low rain chances. Take advantage of Saturday with temperatures in the mid 70s and sunshine. A few isolated showers will be possible Sunday afternoon.

Isolated shower chances linger through the middle of next week, but temperatures remain above normal.

