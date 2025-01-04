First Warning Forecast: First measurable snow chance arriving as soon as Sunday

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Saturday will be bright and sunny. While it will look pleasant, it won't feel as such. With winds gusting out of the northwest at 20-30 mph, it will cause our highs in the upper 30s to feel more like the upper 20s.

Clouds increase throughout the day Sunday and so do our chances for rain and snow. Sunday evening we are tracking the potential for snow with temperatures right around freezing. This will transition into rain Monday morning but we're concerned about the potential for a flash freeze Monday evening.

Our chances for rain and snow linger into early Tuesday morning with the Peninsulas and Eastern Shore under a winter storm watch from Sunday until Tuesday. High temperatures next week will only be in the 30s with lows in the teens and 20s.

