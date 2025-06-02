First Warning Forecast: Flirting with the 90s this week!

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening some spots will see hazy conditions but most of the Canadian wildfire smoke clears overnight. Lows will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Much brighter and drier conditions take shape this week. Highs Tuesday jump up to the low to mid 80s. There will be plenty of sunshine all day long.

By the end of the week highs will hover near 90 degrees. Rain chances return as well. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a potential area of development along the southeast coast. A cold front will sweep in and push the moisture out to sea. Regardless of development we'll see isolated storm chances late this week.

