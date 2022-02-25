First Warning Forecast: Fog and mist along with a tricky high temperature forecast

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker's First Warning Forecast:

Get ready for a misty and foggy start to our Friday. As a warm front slowly lifts north through our area this morning to midday, areas of dense fog and mist will be widespread. Temperatures to start are in the 30s and 40s and today's high temperature forecast is a tricky one. Since the warm front will lift first across North Carolina, I expect this is where we'll have highs in the 70s today. For the Southside, highs will only reach the low to mid 60s and for the Peninsulas and Eastern Shore, highs will only reach the 50s. While the fog should evaporate during the second half of the afternoon, skies will stay mainly cloudy and a spotty shower will be possible.

Chilly air will make a comeback heading into the weekend. Saturday may start with some sunshine but clouds will quickly build in during the afternoon as highs struggle to get to the mid 40s. Despite the clouds, Saturday is looking dry. Sunday will start cloudy with a spotty shower, but clouds will slowly clear during the day with highs in the mid 50s.

After many days in the clouds we'll see plenty of sunshine as we head back to work. But it'll be cold again Monday with highs back in the 40s. We'll gradually warm back to the mid and upper 50s through the middle and end of the upcoming work week.