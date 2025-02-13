Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: Fog and showers today, Sunshine to end the workweek

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Wet weather again today. Sunshine returns for Valentine’s Day. Tracking more rain for the weekend.

Watch out for areas of dense fog. Showers and drizzle continue today, with the biggest rain chances this morning. Temperatures will climb to the upper 50s to near 60.

Expect more sunshine on Friday, but it will be chilly again with highs in the low 40s for Valentine’s Day.

Another round of rain is set to move in this weekend. Showers will roll in Saturday afternoon and continue for most of Sunday. Highs will warm to the mid 50s on Saturday and the mid to upper 60s on Sunday. The wind will also ramp up this weekend, with gusts to 30+ mph on Sunday.

Sunshine returns for Monday. It will be cooler next week with highs in the 40s and 30s. An early heads up… I am watching another rain/snow chance for later Wednesday to Thursday.

Today: Cloudy, Showers. Highs near 60. Winds: SW 10-15
Tonight: Clearing Skies. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: NW 5-15
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: N 5-15

