First Warning Forecast: Fog, mist & drizzle overnight, more tidal flooding Tuesday

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast:

Tonight, will be another gloomy night. Skies will be mainly cloudy with areas of mist, drizzle, and fog. Lows will be in the mid 60s. Minor tidal flooding will be possible around 2am.

Clouds will continue for Tuesday with a few showers and drizzle as an area of low pressure churns off the NC coast. Winds will back down slightly, NNE at 10 to 15 mph. We could still see some minor level tidal flooding around high tide. Highs will only reach the mid 70s.

Expect more sunshine and a warmup to end the work week. Highs will climb to the upper 70s on Wednesday, low 80s on Thursday, mid 80s on Friday and highs could reach as high as 90 on Saturday. We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with low rain chances and light winds.