First Warning Forecast: Foggy, cloudy, drier, and warmer for St. Patrick's Day

First Warning Forecast:

Showers will taper off this evening and tonight with lows in the mid 40s. Areas of dense fog will be possible tonight and into Wednesday morning.

We'll start our Wednesday with areas of fog and temperatures in the upper 40s. Temperatures will be some 10 degrees warmer than Tuesday and in the upper 50s for St. Patrick's Day. It will still be cloudy, but rain chances will be much lower.

Rain will return for Thursday and Friday. Severe thunderstorms are possible Thursday as a cold front moves in. Highs will climb to the mid and upper 60s on Thursday. Winds will ramp up for the end of the week with gusts to 30+ mph possible.