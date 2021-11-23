First Warning Forecast: Freeze Warning at the coast tonight, lows in the 20s inland

First Warning Forecast:

*** Freeze Warning for Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Currituck until 8 AM Wednesday. These locations could see the first freeze of the season. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Tonight, will feature mainly clear skies with calming winds and lows in the 20s and 30s.

Wednesday is a big day for a travel and the weather looks good across most of the Mid-Atlantic. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs near 50 and lighter winds.

Thanksgiving is looking nice too! Highs will warm to near 60, near normal for this time of year, with partly cloudy skies. Rain will move in Friday morning with a cold front, but showers and clouds should clear out Friday afternoon.