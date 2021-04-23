First Warning Forecast: Freeze Warning/Frost Advisory til 8am, highs in the mid 60s

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker's First Warning Forecast:

Freeze Warning/Frost Advisory this morning and Severe Storms Saturday... It's a frosty and cold start to our Friday with temperatures at or below freezing for much of the area. A Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory are in effect until 8am for all locations except for the coast, because of widespread frost formation. Frost and freeze conditions can kill crops and damage sensitive vegetation. We'll start the day with plenty of sunshine, but clouds will increase around lunchtime becoming partly to mostly cloudy for the second half of the day. Highs will be warmer than our Thursday but still below normal and in the mid-60s.

We'll start our Saturday with sunshine but have clouds increase throughout the afternoon. Highs will in the low 70s. Showers will move in from west to east across our area after 3pm and become widespread (even heavy at times) as we go into Saturday night. Storms will be likely Saturday night, especially across North Carolina and some storms could be strong to severe. The biggest threats will be damaging winds and locally heavy rain.

Showers will linger into early Sunday morning before we clear out Sunday afternoon. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 70s.