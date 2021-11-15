First Warning Forecast: Freeze Warning issued for some overnight, temps in the 30s

First Warning Forecast:

Tonight, will be the coldest night we've had in quite some time. Temperatures will fall into the low to mid 30s making for a frigid start to the day Tuesday. A Freeze Warning is in effect until Tuesday morning for the Albemarle of North Carolina and a Frost Advisory is in effect for Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Hampton, Portsmouth and all the Eastern Shore. Make sure you bring in or cover any sensitive vegetation.

High pressure will continue to be in control Tuesday. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s. Winds will turn to the southwest on Wednesday and Thursday which will help to bring in some warmer air. Highs will warm to near 70 on both Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front will move in late Thursday and early Friday with a chance for a a few showers late Thursday into very early Friday. Both days will not be a washout.

A big drop in temperatures on Friday behind the front with highs in the low and mid 50s. The weekend is looking dry as of now. Saturday will be chilly with highs in the low 50s under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will return to near-normal on Sunday with highs in the low 60s under partly cloudy skies.