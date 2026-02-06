First Warning Forecast: Freezing temperatures and very windy this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Another rain/snow chance Friday with minimal impact. A very cold and windy weekend. Warming trend for next week.

Highs will climb to near 40 today, about 5 degrees warmer than yesterday but still below normal for this time of year. Expect partly cloudy skies with another rain/snow chance this evening. Little to no accumulation is expected.

WTKR News 3

This weekend will be cold and windy. Temperatures will be stuck in the 20s on Saturday with strong NW winds gusting to 40+ mph. The wind chill will be the teens and single digits all day Saturday.

WTKR News 3

Temperatures will drop to the teens overnight with a wind chill near zero Sunday morning. Highs will only warm to near 30 on Sunday and the wind will start to back down.

WTKR News 3

Temperatures climb early next week. Highs in the upper 30s Monday, upper 40s Tuesday, and into the 50s on Wednesday. Rain showers will be back in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: W 5-10

Tonight: Rain/Snow Showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Winds: W 5-15

Tomorrow: Cold & Windy. Highs in the mid 20s. Winds: NW 25-35 G50

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR