First Warning Forecast: Frost Advisory issued for Monday morning

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Temperatures in the 30s and 40s are expected tonight. We're off to a chilly start Monday with portions of the Eastern Shore and Peninsulas under a Frost Advisory from 2 am until 9 am. Afternoon high temperatures are forecast to reach the mid 60s.

The rest of the week will be warmer. High temperatures by Wednesday reach the upper 70s and a few locations could touch the low 80s. Halloween Thursday will feature mostly sunny skies with high temperatures near 80 degrees.

Rain chances hold off until Friday. A cold front will be approaching increasing the cloud cover. A few isolated showers will be possible Friday and Saturday. Cooler temperatures arrive during the upcoming weekend.

Tropical Update

10/27/24, 7 pm:

An area of low pressure is expected to form in the southwestern Caribbean Sea within the next couple of days. A tropical depression could form late this week. There is a 40% chance of formation within the next 7 days.

