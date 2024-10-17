First Warning Forecast: Frost possible Friday morning

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Skies will be clearing overnight, allowing for maximum radiational cooling especially for inland locations. Lows will be dipping into the 30s and 40s. Some of us could wake up to light frost Friday morning.

High temperatures Friday will be a touch less cool in the mid and upper 60s. We'll continue to see high temperatures trend warmer heading into the weekend. Sunny and pleasant conditions will stick around at least through the end of next week.

A cold front will be approaching next week leading to a slight uptick in rain chances. Another round of below normal temperatures is expected to move in behind the front.

Let's connect on social media!

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar