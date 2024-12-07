First Warning Forecast: Getting warmer and wetter next week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

We have a pleasant but cool day ahead of us! High pressure remains in control of the forecast so that means bright blue skies and plenty of sunshine. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the middle 40s. There will be a light breeze out of the southwest pulling in some less cool air.

Sunday will feature more of the same, Mostly sunny skies but highs climb to the upper 50s. Winds will be a bit gusty in the afternoon at around 20 mph. We get even warmer heading into the upcoming work-week.

High temperatures next week jump up to the 60s near 70 degrees. Scattered showers will be possible for several days starting Monday. Highest rain chances will be Wednesday. A cooler finish to your week with highs back in the 40s.

