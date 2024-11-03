First Warning Forecast: Getting warmer this week, tracking the return of the 80s

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

The cooler weather we saw this weekend is behind us for the most part. Temperatures quickly rebound back into the 80s this week.

Monday will feature partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 70s. Slight rain chances will be present throughout the entire week with highest rain chances mid to late week. Temperatures reach the 80s by Wednesday. Isolated, spotty showers will be possible from Thursday on, heading into the upcoming weekend.

Tropical Update

11/3/2024, 4 pm

Potential Tropical Cyclone Eighteen has developed. It is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico where it is forecast to become a category 1 hurricane by the middle of this week.

