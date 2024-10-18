First Warning Forecast: Getting warmer this weekend

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening, we are crisp and cool with temperatures falling into the 40s and 50s overnight.

Another cool start to your day Saturday but eventually we'll warm up to the upper 60s and low 70s by the afternoon. The day will be filled with bright sunshine. Rain won't be a bother this weekend. Plenty of sunshine is expected both weekend days.

The clear and comfortable conditions will extend through the majority of the upcoming work week. Highs gradually warm up to the mid and upper 70s by the end of next week. Another cold front is set to swing through bringing us our next round of cooler conditions. Rain chances will continue to remain low.

Let's connect on social media!

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar