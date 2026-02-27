First Warning Forecast: Gloomy conditions linger Friday, drier this weekend

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

The cloud cover lingers this afternoon. High temperatures reach the mid to upper 40s. Showers taper off this evening.

Skies clear this weekend. Highs will be comfortable both days in the upper 50s and low 60s. Rain chances will be low, through a few spotty showers can’t be ruled out.

Another system brings the chance of isolated showers early next week. Highs to start the week will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. By the end of next week, we’ll be in the mid 60s.

