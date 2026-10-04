First Warning Forecast: Gloomy skies linger Sunday, sunshine returns Tuesday

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

Today will start out with cloudy skies, showers, and drizzle. Gloomy and wet conditions are expected through noon, with showers tapering off this afternoon. High temperatures will only reach the low 70s, with light winds out of the N at 5-10 mph. Rainfall totals will not be much, only reaching up to 0.25". Overnight skies will remain cloudy with lows dropping into the low to mid 60s.

On Monday, cloudy skies will linger, with a 20% chance of a stray morning shower. We'll see mostly cloudy skies with some partial clearing expected by the late afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s with winds out of the N/NE at 5-10 mph. Overnight skies will clear out, with lows dropping into the 50s region wide.

Tuesday will be our first truly fall day, with sunny skies expected and high temperatures staying in the 60s. Winds will be breezy out of the NE at 10-15 mph. Mostly sunny skies will carry over into Wednesday, with high temperatures recovering a bit as highs reach the low 70s.

Dry conditions are expected to continue through the end of the week, with temperatures staying seasonable in the low to mid 70s. Our next chance of widespread rain likely arrives sometime around Sunday or Monday next week.

TROPICS:

A new area of interest has arrived in the southern Gulf just west of the Yucatán Peninsula. This area has a 30% chance of development and could pose a threat to the Gulf States next week. We'll monitor this area over the coming week, with development not likely until at least next weekend.

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

X (Twitter)