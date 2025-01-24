First Warning Forecast: Goodbye below freezing temps, hello 50s!

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening skies will be gradually clearing. Temperatures will be chilly in the upper 20s and 30s but certainly not as cool as they have been. Any snow that melted during the day today will refreeze tonight leading to some slick roads Saturday morning.

Saturday will be full of sunshine and more mild temperatures! Afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid 40s. A few of our northern locations may still hang out in the upper 30s but the general consensus temperature wise will be a step warmer.

Next week we get even more mild with highs in the mid and even upper 50s by Wednesday. Rain chances will be fairly low but there is a very slight chance for a few spotty showers late day on Wednesday.

Let's connect on social media!

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on X: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar