First Warning Forecast: Goodbye clouds, hello sunshine...

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Gloomy start to the weekend. Turning brighter next week.

This evening, skies will be mostly cloudy but gradually clear overnight. Lows will be in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Highs Sunday reach the low 40s underneath mostly sunny skies. There will be a mix of sun and clouds through much of the upcoming week with low chances of a few spotty showers. A cold front brings higher rain chances around Friday and Saturday of next week.

Temperatures quickly rise from the low 40s Sunday to the mid 60s by Wednesday. Mild weather continues through the upcoming weekend.

