First Warning Forecast: Goodbye taste of summer, hello April showers

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This afternoon temperatures soared to near record highs. We hit 91 at Norfolk International, which is just 1 degree below the record high of 92 set back in 1929. Today will be the last “warm” day for some time.

A cold front will cross the region tomorrow bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms. Portions of the Outer Banks are under a level 1 severe weather threat. Rain will be prevalent off and on pretty much all day long. Temperatures will be falling throughout the day as cooler air rushes in. Temperatures for the rest of the week will be in the 50s and 60s. Tuesday night, some inland locations could see patchy frost.

Another round of rain is possible by the end of the week with an additional cold front. Scattered showers will be possible Friday evening and into Saturday morning.

Let's connect on social media!

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on X: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar