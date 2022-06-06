Watch
First Warning Forecast: Gorgeous again today plus High Rip Currents thanks to Alex

Norfolk
Posted at 5:38 AM, Jun 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-06 06:24:58-04

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker's First Warning Forecast:
Beautiful and sunny across the area today with wall-to-wall sunshine and highs near 80, below normal for this time of year. Humidity levels will still be low and dew points will remain in the low 50s which is air we typically feel in the early spring.

Day Planner - AM.png

Tropical Storm Alex will continue to move away from us and is currently 400+ miles off our coast. We will see waves 4-5 feet today which could lead to hazardous swimming and our rip current risk is HIGH today. Rip current risk will be moderate Tuesday.

Hurricane Stats Satellite.png
Bottom Line Tropical Storm.png
Hurricane Stats Track.png

Rain and storm chances will increase starting Wednesday with our next system. Showers and storms will be widespread and continue through Thursday afternoon. We'll get a brief break from the rain late Thursday through Friday, but more storms are expected Saturday and some of those could be severe.

Regional GRAF Model.png
Rain Chances Bar Graph - 5 Day (20).png

High temperatures will climb to the upper 80s by the end of the week and humidity will be higher starting Wednesday.

