Meteorologist Maddie Kirker's First Warning Forecast:

Gorgeous weekend on tap and a big warm up on the way... Our Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid 80s, below normal for this time of year. Plus it'll still be less humid, so make sure you get out and enjoy it!

Tonight will feature mostly clear skies with lows in the mid 60s. Patchy fog will be possible inland.

Sunday will be warmer and be a bit more muggy than where we have been over the past few days. It'll still be dry with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s, closer to normal for this time of year.

Clouds will increase late Sunday out ahead of our next cold front. This cold front will move in during the afternoon to evening Monday and linger into our Tuesday. Showers and storms will be likely along the front, so expect a stormy second half of Monday. Highs ahead of the front will soar to the upper 80s Monday but behind the front, highs will fall to the mid and upper 70s Tuesday.