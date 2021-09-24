First Warning Forecast: Gradual clearing, lower humidity & highs in mid 70s Friday

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker's First Warning Forecast:

AM Clouds, PM Sunshine and feeling like Fall this weekend… We'll start our Friday with clouds and mist along the coast and sunny skies inland. Many locations inland are waking up in the low to mid 50s, noticeably cooler than yesterday. As the strong cold front continues to pull away from our coast, clouds will gradually clear everywhere. It will feel more like fall today with highs in the mid 70s and low humidity. It will still be breezy with north winds at 10 to 15 with gusts up to 20 mph.

Get ready for a perfect first weekend of Fall. Canadian high pressure settling in overhead will lead to mostly sunny skies and little to no chances of rain. Lower humidity will be coupled with highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows will be in the upper 50s! Some spots could wake up as cool as the 40s on Saturday.