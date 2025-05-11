First Warning Forecast: Gulf system bringing widespread rain this week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening, mostly cloudy skies persist. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s. A few isolated showers move in overnight and linger into Monday morning.

Most of the rain Monday will be near I-95. Coastal locations will be stuck underneath the stubborn cloud cover. Highs Monday will be in the mid 70s.

Rain chances really ramp up on Tuesday with widespread showers and storms moving through the area throughout the day. Flooding will be likely. The system finally starts to lift Wednesday evening. Once this is all said and done, we're looking at around 2 inches of rain with locally higher amounts possible.

Some sunshine returns Friday with highs in the upper 80s, near 90 degrees. There's a chance of isolated showers and storms Saturday night but conditions look mainly dry overall next weekend.

Let's connect on social media!

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on X: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar