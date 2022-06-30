Meteorologist Maddie Kirker's First Warning Forecast:

Hazy, warmer and more humid for the last day of June... We'll be closer to normal today, with highs in the upper 80s. Skies will be mostly sunny, and we should stay dry, however a rogue shower or storm may pop-up along the sea breeze this afternoon (10%).

If you notice a smoky smell to the air, that is because the Ferebee Road Wildfire in Hyde County North Carolina continues to burn and grow, and with our south winds it'll be more noticeable today. Air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

It'll be a quiet night, with partly cloudy skies and lows near 70.

We're cranking up the heat just in time for July! Highs will soar to the 90s Friday (first day of July) as high pressure settles in across the region. Saturday also looks toasty with highs in the low 90s. Both days look mainly dry and hot. Heat index values will soar to near 100.

Let's talk storm chances this weekend. As it stands Sunday late-day features the highest storm chance over the holiday weekend. Scattered showers and storms will be possible, but we do not expect this to turn into a washout. Same goes for Monday, the 4th of July. Scattered storms are possible, but many locations may not see rain. Highs Sunday and Monday will be in the 80s.