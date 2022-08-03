First Warning Forecast: Feeling like 110°, Heat Advisory issued Thursday

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker's First Warning Forecast:

Get ready for an even hotter day Thursday. Highs will soar to the mid 90s with heat index values between 105° and 110°. Areas near the Chesapeake Bay and Albemarle Sound will have the highest dew points (most humidity) so a Heat Advisory has been issued and will be in effect from 11am to 8pm. Coupled with the summertime heat, expect storms to pop-up during the afternoon and early evening along the sea breeze boundary.

Friday will be similar to Thursday. Highs will soar to the mid 90s and heat index values will climb to between 105° and 110°. We'll have a bit of a better chance of pop-up storms during the afternoon and early evening (30%).

Get ready for typical summer weather this weekend. Highs will return to the low 90s with a heat index near 100. We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a scattered shower or storm possible, mainly in the afternoons to evenings.