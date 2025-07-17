First Warning Forecast: Heat Advisory today, Heat index to 105+

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Heat Advisory for most of SE VA and parts of NE NC from 11 am to 8 pm Thursday. Heat index values will reach 105 to 109. ***

WTKR News 3

Building heat and humidity to end the week. Storm chances linger through the weekend.

Today will be the hottest day of the week with highs in the mid 90s. Afternoon heat index values will climb to 105+. Expect a mix of sun and clouds today with scattered showers/storms possible this evening and tonight.

Tracking a bigger chance for storms Friday afternoon, including a risk for severe weather. Highs will reach the low 90s tomorrow with a heat index in the lower triple digits.

This trend continues for the weekend. Expect highs in the upper 80s to low 90s with a heat index near 100. Scattered showers and storms are likely, mainly in the afternoons.

It looks like we will break out of this summer-like weather pattern next week. Highs will drop to the 80s with a dip in the humidity and lower rain chances.

Today: Hot & Humid. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 10-20

Tonight: Scattered Storms. Lows in the upper 70s. Winds: W 5-15

Tomorrow: Afternoon Storms. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tracking a broad area of low pressure over the northern portion of the Gulf. While some additional development of this system remains possible over the next 12-24 hours, its current structure suggests its chances of developing into a tropical depression before it reaches the Louisiana coast later today are decreasing.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (30%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (30%)

