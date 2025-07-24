First Warning Forecast: Heat and humidity crank up this weekend

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This morning will be mild. The humidity will be noticeably higher throughout the day. Highs this afternoon reach the mid to upper 80s but it will feel more like the low 90s.

There’s a slight chance of showers mainly along portions of the Outer Banks, but mainly dry conditions hold through the start of the weekend.

Heat and humidity really crank up starting Friday. Highs climb into the mid 90s but feels like temperatures will be near 105. Isolated storms will be possible Sunday afternoon, but mostly dry conditions prevail.

Let's connect on social media!

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on X: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar