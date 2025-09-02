First Warning Forecast: Heat and humidity start to build

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

This evening will be lovely, with temps dropping into the low 70s around sunset and dry conditions continuing. Overnight we'll see clear skies with lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s, with winds calming out of the E to 4-8 mph.

Tomorrow will be a great one, with mainly sunny skies expected. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s, with dew points in the low 60s. A stray shower will be possible tomorrow, with a 10% chance of precipitation. Winds will be relatively light, out of the NE at 5-10 mph, with gusts to 15 mph along the immediate coastline. Surf conditions will be fair, with surf height of only 2-3 feet but a high risk of rip currents. Overnight skies remain clear with lows dropping into the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Thursday the heat will start to build, with highs jumping into the mid to upper 80s. We'll see winds turn out S at 10-15 mph, ushering in the warmer air. We'll see some partly cloudy skies along with a 10% chance of a spotty shower or storm. Dew points will remain in the low 60s, though on Friday they will start creeping up into the mid to upper 60s. Friday will also be warm, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Friday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with winds out of the SW at 10-15 mph.

This weekend will feature two very different days, with breezy and hot conditions on Saturday with highs reaching the low 90s and dew points reaching the low 70s leading to heat indices in the upper 90s to near 100. We'll see thunderstorm chances increase Saturday evening into Saturday night as a cold front moves through the region. Sunday will feature some leftover showers and thunderstorms in the morning followed by drying out during the afternoon. It will be much cooler Sunday, with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

A tropical wave will likely form into a tropical depression later this week in the Central Atlantic. This area will face some wind shear, but the latest trends suggest that this wave could from into a tropical storm early next week. This area is still far from the United States, but we'll keep you updated as this system moves towards the Caribbean.

