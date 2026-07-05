First Warning Forecast: Heat and humidity staying in place Sunday

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

Today will be mostly sunny and hot, with high temperatures in the upper 90s and heat indices over 105. We'll see light winds out of the SW at 5-15 mph, with a 10% (20% on the Peninsulas) chance of an afternoon storm. Any storm that does develop (if any do) will have the chance to be severe, and locally heavy rain could cause flooding as well. Overnight skies will clear with lows in the 70s.

Monday will start out warm and humid with temperatures in the upper 70s climbing into the mid 90s by noon. After lunchtime, storms will begin to pop up across the region, becoming more widespread later in the day. There's a 70% chance of rain, and a low-end chance of isolated storms producing severe wind gusts. We'll see showers and clouds linger overnight, with lows dropping into the low 70s.

Tuesday will feature showers and storms, particularly during the afternoon. There isn't a severe weather threat, though heavy rain on top of saturated soil could lead to some flooding. We'll see high temperatures around 90 by midday, with temperatures cooling off thanks to the afternoon showers and storms. On Wednesday, some lingering showers/storms are still possible, but drier conditions are expected with just a 30% chance of rain. Temperatures finally return to the 80s briefly, before returning to the 90s Thursday and Friday.

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