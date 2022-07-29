Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: Heat and storms to end the week, Not as hot this weekend

Posted at 4:49 AM, Jul 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-29 04:49:59-04

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
*** Heat Advisory from Noon until 8 PM Friday for most of southeast Virginia and eastern North Carolina. Afternoon heat index values will reach 105 to 110.

More extreme heat to end the work week, plus a chance for storms. Not as hot this weekend but rain/storm chances continue.

Highs will climb to the mid 90s again today with an afternoon heat index of 105 to 110. Expect a mix of sun and clouds today with scattered showers/storms building in this afternoon to evening. Some storms could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and localized flooding possible.

We will see a break from the extreme heat this weekend. Highs will drop to the mid 80s with a slight dip in humidity. Expect partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms possible both days (30% Saturday, 40% Sunday).

Heat and humidity will crank up again next week. Highs will return to the low 90s by midweek with afternoon heat index values in the triple digits.

Today: Partly Cloudy, PM Storms. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-10
Tonight: Scattered Storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: NW/NE 5-10

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Medium (Grasses)
UV Index: 10 (Very High)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update
No tropical activity at this time

