First Warning Forecast: Heat index near 100 & more afternoon/evening storms Thursday

First Warning Forecast:

It will be another warm and humid night with lows in the mid 70s.

Similar temperatures on Thursday with highs soaring to the low 90s. Widely scattered showers and storms will be possible. Keeping it at a 30 percent chance. Overnight lows will continue to be warm and humid with lows in the mid 70s under partly cloudy skies. We're once again tracking a scorcher to end the work week with highs in the low 90s. A few storms will be possible during the afternoon. Not a complete washout and most areas will stay dry. Just keep an eye on the sky!

Our last 90-degree day for at least a few days will be on Saturday. Highs will soar to the low 90s with a few afternoon storms possible. A little break from the 90s on Sunday. Expect higher rain chances as a disturbance hangs over the area. We will have a 50/50 shot of some showers and storms. Temperatures will warm to the mid and upper 70s. An unsettle stretch of weather to kick off the work week. Highs on Monday will be near 85 degrees with scattered showers and storms possible. Very similar weather on Tuesday.

Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer on Wednesday with highs in the mid and upper 80s. A "pop-up" shower or storm will be possible.