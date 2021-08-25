First Warning Forecast: Heat index near 100 today, "pop up" afternoon storms

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker's First Warning Forecast:

Another hot summer day… We'll start our Wednesday with areas of patchy fog, especially inland and away from the coast. After a muggy start, highs will climb to the low 90s today, about 5 degrees above normal for this of year. Today's heat index values (feels like) will be near 100. Skies will feature sunshine to start with more of a mix of sun and clouds during the afternoon. Typical summertime "pop up" storms are possible this afternoon to early evening.

Tonight, will feature mostly clear skies with lows in the mid 70s. Patchy fog will be possible.

Highs will remain in the low 90s for the rest of the work week. Each day the afternoon heat index will climb to near 100. Expect a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a smaller chance for rain.

With little to no pattern change expected, small storm chances and above normal temperatures extend all the way into the upcoming weekend.