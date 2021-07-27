First Warning Forecast: Heat index near 100 Wednesday, isolated storms

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast:

We're tracking a typical summer-like pattern this week with heat, humidity and a pop-up shower or storm.

The heat continues to climb on Wednesday with highs in the low 90s, with heat index values climbing toward 100 degrees. Skies will be partly cloudy with a slight chance for a spotty storm.

Thursday will be the hottest day of the week. Temperatures will soar to 93 degrees, with heat index values 100-105 degrees. Skies will continue to be partly cloudy.

Shower and storm chances will go up to end the work week as a cold front approaches. Keeping a chance for some scattered storms. Temperatures will warm to near 90.

Drying out and cooling down on Saturday. Temperatures will only warm to the mid and upper 80s, which is below normal for this time of year. Humidity will also be much lower, which will make for a comfortable day.