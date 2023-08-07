Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: Heat index near 105 today, Severe storm risk this evening

Posted at 4:56 AM, Aug 07, 2023
Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
*** Heat Advisory from Noon to 7 PM Monday for parts of the Peninsula, Southside, and NE NC. Afternoon heat index values could reach 107.

Heat, humidity, and storms to start the work week. Highs in the 80s and 90s this week. Storms return to end the week.

Hot & humid! Highs will climb to the mid 90s today with an afternoon heat index near 105. Expect a mix of sun and clouds during the day with storms moving in this evening. The biggest chance for storms will be between 7 PM and 11 PM. Strong to severe storms are possible with damaging wind gusts and localized flooding.

More sunshine on Tuesday with highs near 90. The humidity will start to drop through the day, but we will still have a heat index in the mid 90s.

Wednesday may be the nicest day of the week. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s and lower humidity.

Showers and storms will return on Thursday and linger for Friday and the weekend. Humidity will ramp up with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s to end the week.

Today: Sun & Clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: S 5-15
Tonight: Severe Storm Risk. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 10-15
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs near 90. Winds: W 10-15

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Medium (Grasses)
UV Index: 9 (Very High)
Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)
Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update
No tropical activity at this time
 

