First Warning Forecast: Heat index near 110, Severe storm threat

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Extreme heat and humidity. Several chances for scattered showers and storms through the weekend.

Highs will return to the mid 90s today with an afternoon heat index near 110. We will see partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms developing this afternoon to evening. Some storms could be strong to severe with heavy rain and gusty winds.

More of the same for Saturday with highs in the mid 90s and an afternoon heat index near 110. Expect a mix of clouds with scattered showers and storms. Some storms could be strong to severe.

A slight break on Sunday as highs dip to the upper 80s. It will still be muggy so the afternoon heat index will be near 100. Expect a mix of clouds with scattered showers and storms.

Highs will settle in the mid to upper 80s for the first part of next week. It will still be hot and humid, but not as extreme as the end of this week.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 10-15

Tropical Update

Tracking a well-defined tropical wave over Hispaniola and eastern Cuba. The wave is expected to move near or over Cuba throughout the day and then emerge over the Straits of Florida tonight or Saturday. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for additional development after that time. A tropical depression is likely to form this weekend over the Straits of Florida or eastern Gulf of Mexico near the Florida Peninsula.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (50%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: High (80%)

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

