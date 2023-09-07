First Warning Forecast: Heat index to 100+, Storm chances this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Triple digit heat index to end the work week. Tracking showers and storms for Friday and the weekend. Not as hot next week.

Another hot and humid day. Highs will reach the mid 90s with an afternoon heat index of 100 to 105. We will see a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

A cold front will build in from the west to end the week. Expect scattered showers and storms starting Friday afternoon. It will still be hot and humid on Friday with highs in the low 90s and a heat index near 100.

Showers and storms will linger for the weekend with partly to mostly cloudy skies. The cold front will bring in cooler air with highs dropping to the upper 80s on Saturday and the mid 80s on Sunday.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: S 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Afternoon Storms. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Hurricane Lee expected to rapidly intensify into a major hurricane by Friday. Lee will continue tracking generally NW and is forecast to move just north of the Leeward Islands this weekend.

Showers and thunderstorms are showing signs of organization in association with a broad area of low pressure located over the eastern tropical Atlantic near the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions are expected to be generally conducive for additional development, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next couple of days while the disturbance moves toward the WNW.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (60%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: High (80%)

