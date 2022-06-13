First Warning Forecast: Heat index to 100+ today, Severe storm risk tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Heat Advisory from Noon to 8 PM Monday for most of inland NE NC. Heat index will reach 103 to 105.

WTKR News 3

Get ready for a hot and humid week with highs in the 80s and 90s. A few days will feel like the triple digits! Our biggest chances for storms will move in on Tuesday and Friday.

Today will be a typical summer day… hot and humid with a chance for an afternoon storm. Highs will climb to the mid 90s today, about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. With the humidity, the afternoon heat index will reach 100 to 105. We will see a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and storms popping up this afternoon.

WTKR News 3

Tuesday will feel a lot like Monday. Highs in the low to mid 90s with an afternoon heat index in the triple digits. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with showers and storms firing up in the afternoon. We do have a threat for severe storms Tuesday including the risk for damaging wind gusts, localized flooding, hail, and tornadoes.

WTKR News 3

We will see a slight break in the heat and humidity on Wednesday. Highs will dip to the upper 80s with clearing skies. Clouds will build back in on Thursday with highs in the upper 80s.

Rain and storms will return on Friday as a cold front moves through the region. Expect showers and storms Friday afternoon to evening. The cold front will also bring in a temperature and humidity drop, from the mid 90s Friday to the low 80s this weekend.

WTKR News 3

Today: Hot & Humid, “Pop Up” Storm. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Muggy. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Hot & Humid, Afternoon Storms. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: W 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

An area of low pressure is expected to develop by the middle part of this week over the southwestern Caribbean Sea. Some slow development is possible while it drifts generally northwest off the coasts of Nicaragua and Honduras.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

WTKR News 3

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

