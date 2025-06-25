First Warning Forecast: Heat index to 105+ again today, "pop up" storms

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Extreme Heat Warning for most of SE VA and NE NC until 8 pm Wednesday.

WTKR News 3

Heat index to 100+ all week. Afternoon “pop up” showers/storms.

Highs will return to the mid and upper 90s today with an afternoon heat index 105 to 110. Expect partly cloudy skies with scattered showers/storms “popping up”, mainly in the afternoon hours. Strong to severe storms are possible.

Highs will remain in the low to mid 90s for the second half of the work week with afternoon heat index values near 105. Expect partly cloudy skies with a scattered shower/storm possible.

Still hot and humid this weekend. Highs will linger in the low to mid 90s with an afternoon heat index 100 to 105. Most of the weekend will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with an isolated shower/storm possible.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Winds: NW/NE 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Winds: NW/NE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Andrea has become post-tropical over the open Atlantic. The remnant low will continue moving ENE and weakening.

