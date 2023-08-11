First Warning Forecast: Heat index to the triple digits this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Building heat and humidity to end the week. Heat index to the triple digits this weekend.

Friday looks good. Expect a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s, near normal for this time of year. It will feel more like the low 90s with the added humidity.

WTKR News 3

Highs will climb to the low and mid 90s this weekend. With the humidity, afternoon heat index values will bear near 100 on Saturday and near 105 on Sunday. Expect partly cloudy skies both days with an isolated (20% to 30%) shower/storm possible.

WTKR News 3

A cold front is set to move through early next week. It will be warm and muggy with scattered showers and storms Monday and Tuesday. Cooler and less humid air will move in behind the front on Wednesday.

Today: Sun & Clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Tonight: Clearing Skies. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time



Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

