First Warning Forecast: Heat index to the triple digits to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Feeling like the triple digits again. A typical summer stretch with several chances for scattered showers and storms.

Highs will climb to the low 90s today with an afternoon heat index in the triple digits. Expect partly cloudy skies with a “pop-up” shower or storm possible.

Highs will reach the mid 90s for the end of the work week with afternoon heat index values in the triple digits. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers and storms possible each day. Some storms could be strong to severe.

This “summer-like” stretch will continue for the weekend with heat, humidity, and scattered storms. Highs will dip back into the upper 80s to start next week.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Storms. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tropical Update

Watching a large tropical wave located a couple of hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles. Environmental conditions are forecast to gradually become more conducive for development while the system moves generally WNW over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean. A tropical depression could form late this week or over the weekend while the system is in the vicinity of the Greater Antilles, Bahamas, or near Florida.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Medium (60%)

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

