First Warning Forecast: Heat wave continues this weekend

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

A heat advisory is in effect until 7 pm Thursday evening. Afternoon highs reach the low to mid 90s. Feels like temperatures reach 105 degrees or more. A couple of spotty storms will be possible during the afternoon. With the heat of the day some of these storms could turn severe with damaging wind gusts being our primary concern.

Highs remain in the mid to upper 90s this weekend. Isolated showers and storms will be possible each day with slightly higher chances Sunday. Feels like temperatures will be 105 degrees or more both weekend days.

A cold front brings widespread rain chances back to the region next week. The rain will help to finally cool us down a bit by next Wednesday.

Let's connect on social media!

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on X: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar