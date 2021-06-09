Watch
First Warning Forecast: Heavy downpours and more storms Thursday

WTKR Weather Team
Posted at 5:40 PM, Jun 09, 2021
Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast:
Showers and storms will be likely this evening and early tonight. Some storms will produce heavy rainfall which could lead to ponding on area roadways and localized flooding. Some storms could have strong winds as well. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy overnight as lows will be in the low 70s.

Highs will dip to the mid 80s Thursday and Friday, but it will still be humid. Scattered showers and storms are possible each day with a mix of clouds. Heavy rain will be a great possibility, especially Thursday.

Cooler and less humid air will move in for the weekend. Highs will drop to the upper 70s and low 80s. We could still see leftover showers on Saturday, but rain chances will drop for Sunday.

