First Warning Forecast: Heightened rain chances for Veterans Day

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Clearing skies as we head throughout the rest of today. This evening will be mild and comfortable as a drier air mass briefly settles in.

Saturday will be much cooler and breezy with highs in the low 60s. The day is expected to be mainly sunny and dry. Sunday we get a bit warmer. Highs will be in the low 70s. Building clouds and rain chances again as we head into Sunday night.

Highest rain chances next week will be Monday morning as our next cold front crosses the region. Temperatures start out in the middle 70s but cool to the mid and upper 60s for the rest of the week.

Tropical Update

11/8/24, 9 am:

Hurricane Rafael is currently at category 2 strength. It is forecast to move slowly over the central Gulf of Mexico. Where it will go from there is still uncertain. Weakening is expected over the next couple of days.

A trough of low pressure is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Some gradual development of this system is still possible over the next couple of days as it moves westward near the Greater Antilles.

Let's connect on social media!

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar