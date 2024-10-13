First Warning Forecast: High temperatures dropping from the 80s to the 60s

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Another cool start to the day with lows Sunday in the 50s. We'll be warming up to highs in the upper 70s and 80s in the afternoon. It will be breezy throughout the day wit gusts up to 25 miles per hour.

Monday will a little less warm. Highs will be in the middle 70s as our next cold front approaches. Rain chances will remain low through the remainder of the week.

After the cold front pushes through, highs will fall to the low 60s and upper 50s. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and some locations could touch the upper 30s. Temperatures begin to moderate as we head into the following weekend.

