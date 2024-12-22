First Warning Forecast: High temperatures Sunday nearly 20 degrees below normal

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

We are off to a subfreezing start today. Wind chill values out the door this morning are in the teens and 20s. High temperatures this afternoon will only reach the mid 30s for most locations. Plenty of sunshine is expected with little to no cloud cover.

Monday won't be as cool. More locations will reach the low 40s. We hold off the rain chances through at least Tuesday with portions of the Eastern Shore getting in on a few hit-or-miss showers and flurries in the morning.

Best rain chances return Saturday with isolated showers forecast during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures moderate back to above normal by the middle of the week and eventually above normal by the upcoming weekend.

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

