First Warning Forecast: High wind warning in effect Sunday

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening showers continue pushing through. The rain tapers off briefly before another round arrives overnight. Gusty conditions are forecast Sunday and with an already moist ground, power lines and trees will become more susceptible to wind damage.

Early Sunday morning some showers and thunderstorms move through as winds begin to pick up. Wind gusts are forecast to hold at around 40 miles per hour throughout the day. Another line of storms moves through during the afternoon. A level 1 out of 5 severe weather threat is in place with the primary concern being damaging wind gusts. The rain fades late Sunday evening and sunshine returns for Presidents' Day on Monday.

Next week features another chance for a wintry mix. Late Wednesday and into Thursday morning another system moves through bringing us our next round of potentially a rain and snow mix. Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper 30s.

