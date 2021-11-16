First Warning Forecast: Highs back in the 70s Wednesday and rain to end the week

First Warning Forecast:

Tonight, will feature clear skies with slightly "warmer" lows in the low 40s. Patchy fog will be possible inland.

Wednesday will be one of the nicest days this week! We will see lots of sunshine with highs warming to near 70. Highs will climb to the mid 70s on Thursday. We will start with sunshine, but clouds will build in through the day. Rain will move in with a cold front Thursday night.

Showers and clouds will linger into Friday morning, but most of the rain will be gone by sunrise and clouds will clear out by midday. It will be cooler behind the front, with highs back to the 50s.

Temperatures stay cool on Saturday and in the mid 50s under partly cloudy skies. Sunday will be a bit warmer with highs in the low 60s under mainly cloudy skies. A few showers are possible late Sunday ahead of our next cold front.