First Warning Forecast: Highs in the 60s return this weekend

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

We have another warm afternoon ahead with highs in the low 80s. As a cold front approaches the area we'll see increasing clouds today. It will also be a bit breezy ahead of the front with wind gusts around 25 miles per hour.

Saturday will be sharply cooler. Some slight rain chances will be possible early Saturday morning. High temperatures will only be in the middle 60s. We still hang on to the 60s for Sunday.

Temperatures rebound back into the 70s for the start of next week. By the middle of next week highs will be back in the low 80s. Another cold front will approach mid week bringing slight rain chances on Wednesday and Thursday.

